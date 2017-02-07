ICC Women’s World Cup final to be held at Lord’s

Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The ICC Women’s World Cup will get underway in England. The event is scheduled to take place from 24 June, soon after the conclusion of ICC Champions Trophy 2017

The finals of ICC Women’s World Cup will take place at Lords on 23 July.

Australia, England, New Zealand and West Indies qualified automatically for the tournament from the ICC Women’s Championship.

The qualifying tournament which is underway in Colombo, Sri Lanka will determine the final four teams.

India, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Thailand, Bangladesh, Scotland and Papua New Guinea will all battle it out to make it into the Super Six stage.

The top four sides will then secure a place at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, with the top two facing off in the Final on Tuesday 21 February.