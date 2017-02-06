ICC introduces super over for Champions Trophy 2017

Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Super Over method to be used in one-day international cricket for the first time after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the method will be implemented in case of a tie in the semi-finals and final of the Champions Trophy 2017.

The changes were announced during the ICC meeting held in Dubai

Earlier, super over method was only available in case of tie in previous ICC finals but never during the knock stages.

In previous ICC events, the event of tie in semi-final or quarter final meant the side which finished above in the group stages would progress to the next round of the tournament.

This tie breaker method has been used in T20 format by ICC but this is the first time it will be implemented in the 50-over format.

Super over method will also be available during the Women’s World Cup which is scheduled to be held after the Champions Trophy in 2017.