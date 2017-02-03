I know I can dominate all three formats of the game: Shikhar

New Delhi: Eighty-two runs from just 47 deliveries — vital stats that detail the real Shikhar Dhawan. That proves when he comes into his own, there’s no one close matching his strides. The left-hander put all the hurt of getting dropped from the Test side away, and is now gearing up for the big one — The Champions Trophy and the big game against Pakistan. Shikhar spoke to G S Vivek on making a comeback, and hurt of being left out of Team India. Excerpts:

Q: Back in form, and in great style as well… it’s been a while so this knock must be really pleasing for you.

It was good to get some runs under my belt. That it helped Delhi clinch the T20 north zone championship made it even more special. Even when I was playing the England ODIs, I knew runs were just around the corner, I was hitting the ball well in the nets, doing all my preparations but unfortunately couldn’t go big in the recent series. But runs are always nice, and it was a good knock against Services where I could express myself completely.

Q: You have always been a big-match player for Team India, if not a consistent run-getter; scoring runs when it’s most required or at the big stage. Are you happy with that big-match player tag?

Yes it’s been an interesting aspect of my career but as a professional cricketer, you cannot bask at one good thing and not reflect upon the side where you need to improve. I always face the first ball thinking that I want to score a hundred but yes I have been inconsistent on occasions. But the brighter side is that I have always scored in big matches and helped my side win, it’s one part of my batting that I want to retain always — to be called a match-winner but I want to improve my consistency and keep scoring in all matches.

Q: It’s not exactly a Happy New Year for you…getting dropped from the T20 side and then missing out even as a third opener in the Test side

It’s been a frustrating start to the New Year but I know that I wasn’t scoring runs despite the opportunities coming my way. Even against NZ, in the last Test innings I played, my thumb was broken. I had a fracture but I still went out to bat knowing very well that another failure might keep me out of the game. I feel proud about it that I went out to bat for my team; these are small things that give you confidence.

Q: Team India did try out a few opening combinations in recent times and it didn’t help your cause either when Parthiv, Gambhir, apart from regulars KL Rahul and Vijay getting a few good knocks.

Unfortunately when I was laid down by injuries, around the same period other openers who played in my place started doing really well, so I knew that I was not scoring well in comparison and could be dropped. It’s not easy to be an opener for Team India, there’s good competition around. It hurts big time to be away from Team India but that’s the challenge I have to accept and win. I am just 31 and I know that I can come back again into the team, and I have it in me to dominate all three formats of the game.

Q: How have you taken this lean patch in your stride? It must be frustrating to be in and out of the side?

Failures teach a lot, I always get to learn a lot about my game during the time I am not scoring or out of the Indian team rather than the time when I am scoring. So I always look to improve, I have done that before as well…there was a time when I was close to getting dropped from the Ranji team too but I came back strong and made my mark in the Indian team. Even in the Indian team I have been dropped on several occasions, but the good thing is I have always come back stronger and scored heavily on my return. So I always take the lows in my stride and try to move on, improve myself and come back a better player.

Q: What do you do when you are out of the side, not scoring runs? Do you brood over replays or just switch to music and take the mind off, practice extra time at the nets…what works for you?

Actually I do all of that, to be honest. I watch all my videos where I have scored runs in the past, watch my recent ones where I have failed to learn what and where I can improve. I listen a lot to music and work extra hard at my fitness and spend more time at the nets. But one thing which I have really started working on recently is on my mental aspects. To play at the international level and do well consistently, it takes a lot to be mentally tough. I am trying to enjoy my cricket, my life and doing everything I can from my side to take my place in the team back.

Q: So what’s next on the platter?

I have the domestic one-dayers coming up for Delhi and it will be an important set of matches for me to prove my credentials, and then there’s IPL as well. From my side, I just want to keep scoring runs and help my side win trophies.