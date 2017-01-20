Golfer Neha claims first leg of Hero women’s Tour

Ahemdabad, Jan 20 (IANS) Kolkata golfer Neha Tripathi carded one over 73 in the final round to win the first leg of the Rs 6,00,000 Hero womens Professional Tour at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens here on Friday.

Panchkula’s Amandeep Drall with a score of 225 settled for the second spot after the final round of the tournament.

Neha had an indifferent start, carding bogeys on the first, second and fourth holes before quickly regaining her composure.

She carded birdies on the fifth and ninth with an eagle on the eighth in her front nine. In her back nine, she carded birdies on the 14th and 15th while dropping shots on the 10th,13th, 16th and 17th to finish with a total score of 222 after 54 holes.

Amandeep carded birdies on the second and fifth holes with a bogey on the sixth. She also carded a double on the fourth in her front nine.

After carding a triple bogey on the 10th hole, she stepped up her game in the back nine, carding birdies on the 12th and 18th to finish with a score of two over 74 on the final day.

Kolkata veteran Smriti Mehra carded a birdie on the third hole with bogeys on the first, fourth and ninth in her front nine.

In the latter half, she carded two birdies on the 10th and 14th while dropping shots on the 11th and 17th holes. She finished third with a total score of 235 after the third round.

Gurgaon’s Gaurika Bishnoi finished fourth with a score of 236, while another Kolkata girl Siddhi Kapoor took the fifth position with a score of 237. Kapurthala’s Gursimar Badwal finished sixth with a total score of 239 after 54 holes.

The Tour will now move to the Kensville Golf and Country Club for the second leg of the season to be played from January 24.