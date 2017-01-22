England script win in nail-biting third ODI over India



Kolkata, Jan 22 (IANS) England registered their first victory of their Indian cricket tour, edging past the hosts by five runs in the inconsequential third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Chasing 322 to win, India almost rode on Kedar Jadhav’s brilliant 90 off just 75 balls along with Hardik Pandya’s career-best score of 56 off 43 balls, which saw a match-winning 104-run sixth wicket stand off just 83 balls.

But, with 16 runs needing in the last over, Jadhav hit a six and a four off the first two balls to give the 66,000-odd crowd some hope, but fell to Chris Woakes eventually.