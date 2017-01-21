Edna seeks Boston win to inspire quest for third World marathon title

Nairobi, Jan 21 (IANS) With Kenya’s focus on the London marathon on April 23, two-time World marathon champion Edna Kiplagat will be working on a different plot in the United States to win the Boston race.

Kiplagat, 36, is rolling up her sleeves to make her final attempt to win a major event that will see her make the Kenya team to the London World Championships in August, reports Xinhua.

“I love to compete in London and the organisers did not give me a chance because I had signed up with Boston marathon. I have everything planned and I want to do well so that to qualify for the World Championships.

“It is my prayer that I compete for Kenya at the World Championships but that of course comes with good preparations and I must prove myself first in Boston,” Kiplagat said.

To prepare for the conquest of Boston, Kiplagat will leave the comfort of her training base in Iten and travel to Newcastle to compete in a half marathon and run another 10km race to test her fitness levels.

“I am giving myself until end of month before I can gauge myself and set targets. For now, I can’ t say anything about Boston because I have just started my training,” she said.

Kiplagat claimed the world marathon title in 2011 and 2013.

In London, Kenya will have her quest led by Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong, who will defend her London Marathon title on April 23 against one of the strongest women’s fields ever assembled for a major city marathon.

There is also New York champion Mary Keitany, who missed out on an Olympic ticket in Rio and another reserve athlete Florence Kiplagat, the Chicago marathon champion.

The domestic competition for Kenyan runners will be fierce as the elite line-up also includes Florence Kiplagat, the 2016 Chicago champion and half marathon world record holder who was third here last year and second in 2014; last year’s Tokyo Marathon champion and 2015 world silver medallist Helah Kiprop; plus the Olympic 5,000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot who will make her marathon debut at the age of 33.