Dhoni felicitated by Kapil Dev at innings break during third ODI

Kolkata, Jan 22 (IANS) Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who relinquished the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 captaincy recently, was felicitated by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for his contribution to Indian cricket during the innings break of the third ODI against England here on Sunday.

Dhoni, who led India to two World Cups — one 50-over and one T20 — along with a Champions Trophy, received a crystal trophy from India’s first 50-over World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev to loud cheers of “Dhoni, Dhoni” from the 55,000-odd spectators.

Dhoni, who rolled back time with a typical knock of 134 runs in the second ODI at Cuttack, was also given a shawl by CAB Joint Secretary Avishek Dalmiya with Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) P.V. Shetty presenting him a memento.

A short video clipping was shown where Dhoni’s famous six which won the 2011 World Cup final off Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara was loudly applauded by the spectators.

Dhoni was his usual self, accepting the awards with a light smile and then running off towards the dressing room to join his team-mates.

India, aiming for a 3-0 clean sweep, will chase a target of 322 runs for victory after England posted 321/8 in 50 overs.

In his limited overs career so far, Dhoni has scored 9,110 runs in 283 ODIs at an average of 50.89 with 183 not out being his highest score.

Besides, the wicket-keeper batsman has so far made 1,112 runs from 73 T20 Internationals.