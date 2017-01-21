Conmebol scraps forced Copa Libertadores semis

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 21 (IANS) South American football’s governing body Conmebol has scrapped a rule that forces teams from the same countries to meet each other in the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores.

The change, decided on Friday, opens up the possibility of a final featuring two teams from the same country for the first time in more than a decade, reports Xinhua.

The previous rule was introduced in 2007 following two consecutive all-Brazilian finals.

Friday’s decision forms part of an overhaul of South America’s most prestigious club competition.

Last September, Conmebol announced the tournament would be expanded in 2017 from 38 to 42 teams.

The Copa Libertadores season has also been lengthened by three months, now being held from March to November.

The group stage of this year’s edition will begin on March 7, following the completion of the last qualifying phase.