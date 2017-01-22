Brazilian striker Marinho joins Changchun Yatai

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 22 (IANS) Brazilian striker Marinho has ended weeks of speculation by confirming his transfer to Chinese football club Changchun Yatai.

Marinho signed a three-year contract on Saturday after the Chinese Super League club agreed to pay the 26-year-old’s release clause with Brazilian Serie A outfit Vitoria, reports Xinhua.

“Now it’s official. I’ve signed a contract with Changchun Yatai for three years,” Marinho said in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“Thanks to my agents for this long negotiation which has finally come to fruition.”

Marinho attracted the interest of a host of top clubs, including Rio de Janeiro giants Flamengo, after scoring 11 goals in 26 matches for Vitoria last year, helping the team avoid relegation to Brazil’s second division.

He joins a growing list of high-profile players in China’s top flight, including Brazilians Oscar (Shanghai SIPG), Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande) and Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan).

Changchun Yatai’s squad also boasts Brazilian Bruno Meneghel and Bolivia international striker Marcelo Moreno.