Bordeaux defender Pablo ready for Corinthians loan spell

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 16 (IANS) Bordeaux central defender Pablo has described his return to Brazil as an opportunity to jumpstart his career as he begins a one-year loan spell with Brazilian football club Corinthians.

“Corinthians are a huge club and I’m going to give all that I’ve got,” the 25-year-old told reporters upon arriving on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I am very happy because it’s a great opportunity for me.”

Pablo was signed by Bordeaux from Brazil’s Ponte Preta in 2015 but has fallen out of favour under the French club’s current manager Jocelyn Gourvennec.

Despite not knowing what his future holds beyond this year, Pablo said he has been buoyed by the support of Corinthians fans on social media.

“It’s great to know that the fans are behind me. I was out of Brazil for a year and a half. Now I hope to be able to show them what I’m capable of and contribute the best I can.”

Pablo is Corinthians’ sixth signing since December as they rebuild their squad after finishing a disappointing seventh in last year’s Brazilian Serie A championship.

Among the newcomers are former Brazil international striker Jo and Turkey international forward Colin Kazim-Richards.

The Sao Paulo side have also confirmed they are in talks to sign former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.