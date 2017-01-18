Australia batsman Handscomb to make ODI debut vs Pakistan

Perth, Jan 18 (IANS) Middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb will make his One-Day International (ODI) debut for Australia against Pakistan in the third match of the VB ODI series on Thursday as the hosts aim to wrest back the initiative.

A neck injury to Chris Lynn has allowed Handscomb to sneak in with coach Darren Lehmann saying that the batsman has done well recently and deserves his chance.

He is one of two changes to the side that lost in Melbourne on Sunday. Mitchell Marsh is also injured with pacer Billy Stanlake taking his place.

“He’s done really well so this is a good reward for a good summer,” Lehmann was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia’s website on Wednesday.

“Obviously we want four quality batters at the top so he’ll get his chance there. It’s bad luck for Chris Lynn … the number four spot is there and Peter has done a really good job in the Test matches so he gets a crack at it,” Lehmann added.

“He played a one-day style innings for us in the Sydney Test, so he’s got all the shots and he’s quite innovative,” he said. “Or if we lose early wickets he can consolidate,” Lehmann said of Handscomb who averages 31 in domestic one-day cricket.

On Stanlake, Lehmann said his height could help the side.

“He’s tall and he’s got a lot of bounce so we think he can be quite effective here,” the coach added.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1 after Pakistan registered a victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.