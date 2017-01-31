AUS V NZ: Martin Guptill ruled out from 2nd ODI

AUCKLAND (New Zealand): New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of Thursday’s second one-day cricket international against Australia with a hamstring strain.

Australian-born batsman Dean Brownlie has been called into the squad for the match at Napier as a replacement.

Coach Mike Hesson said Guptill’s omission was precautionary, after Guptill felt tightness in his left hamstring while fielding in the opener of the three-match Chappell-Hadlee series at Auckland on Monday.

He earlier made 61 as New Zealand won a thriller by six runs.

Hesson said Guptill’s fitness would be assessed before the third match in Hamilton.