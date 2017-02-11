Udaipur station to offer luxurious experience to passengers soon

Udaipur : Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu launched the ambitious Station Redevelopment project on Wednesday through a video conferencing event. Udaipur is the only one in Rajasthan and among 22 other stations in the country to be included in the plan for a total makeover and iconic transformation. The revamp launching for Udaipur station was held in Ajmer, the divisional headquarter of the North Western railway.

The Station Redevelopment Project is being taken up under the Swiss Challenge method, which involves inviting a proposal online and permitting rival bidders to beat that proposal with a more attractive one. Under the project, commercial establishments including hotels, food court, pharmacy stores, multiplexes and shopping malls are proposed to be built on the land earmarked by the Railways for use by the developer. The developer will hold the rights for commercial exploitation of the land for a period of 45 years, while ownership of the land would remain with the Railways.

Bidders were invited for the various development works to completed under the program, Punit Chawla, divisional railway manager said. Addressing on the occasion the railway minister said the revamp and modernization will transform railway stations into world class transit hubs and extend to the passengers a luxurious travel experience. The passengers would have all sort of facilities like catering, retail shops, washrooms, cloak room, internet, fancy roofing, floorings, ATMs etc and would feel airport-like luxury during their train journey, the minister said. “ An area of 10.35 acres have been allotted for development around five locations of the Udaipur city station premises. The development work would be carried out by private parties through PPP mode” Chawla said.