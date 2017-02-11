Raj’s first police station to adopt school

Udaipur : Maintaining a positive image of the ‘Khaki’ has always been a challenging job and cops at Kuaan police station in Seekhli Tehsil in Dungarpur district are taking serious efforts to earn love and respect from the tribal folk. Cops take classes here, arrange haircuts for students, teach them ‘swachhta’ lessons, show them inspiring movies, provide them nutritional diet-fruits occasionally and inculcate moral values to make them good human beings. Cops have become foster fathers to the students and Kuaan perhaps the first police station in the state to have adopted a government school, having taken up even the responsibility to revamp the dilapidated school building. The primary school at Debra had just a single teacher to handle 92 students but the kind hearted cops are taking turns everyday and spending 2-3 hours daily to teach students various subjects.

The innovative idea to adopt the school came from the Station House Office (SHO) Mukesh Kumar himself, who had been a school teacher before joining the police force in 2008. “ I come from very low family and have seen hardships that students have to face in government schools. I taught in one of such school for few months before joining police force” Mukesh Kumar told Udaipur Kiran.

Realizing the immense power of police in influencing people’s lives, Mukesh thought of adopting a school. There are 3 chowkies under the station with a staff strength of 27 jawaans who take turns everyday to go the school. “ This has given us more chance to interact with students and their guardians. People and children no longer fear us but willingly co-operate in up-keeping the law and order. This will help in a long run to curb crime in the area” the officer said. The cops take delight in fulfilling petty demands of the students like asking for fruits or particular sweets when any of them are required to go to bigger towns or nearby cities for any reason. Policemen have even arranged movie shows here for the kids entertainment and to inspire them. They have taken up restoration work of the school building by raising funds so that the poor students have better facilities here.