Man killed teenager for refusing sex

Udaipur : Solving a fortnight old murder case, the Pratapgarh police arrested a 20-year old man who killed a teenager brutally because she refused to have sex with him. Alkaram alias Ashok Meena resident of Kachotia village under Bhachedia police station has been taken in police remand for further investigation.

15-year old Manju do Kalu Meena had gone to fields to water crops in the evening on Janurary 2, however she went missing since. Two days later her body was found near a nullah and her face had been smashed with a heavy stone. Police suspected attempt of sexual assault and carried on an investigation. After interrogating many persons, it was known that the girl was in a physical relation with the accused Alkaram for some time. The accused was already married and often came to visit his inlaws place which was near the victim’s home.

The girl was last seen speaking to the accused in a secluded area on the fateful day. Police detained Alkaram who broke down on getting a severe treatment. The accused confessed that they were in a physical relation however, he didn’t like Manju speaking to other boys as well. On the day of murder, when he asked her for sexual favor, she refused. A scuffle took place and when she resisted his moves, the accused got infuriated and hit her head hard with a heavy stone.