Man hangs himself after shooting nephew in Udaipur

Udaipur : In a shocking incident, a 45-year old man hanged himself with his headgear after shooting his nephew in Sallada village under Sarada police station in the district on Saturday afternoon. Fateh Singh was found hanging from the ceiling of his house while his nephew Shaitan Singh is admitted in a critical condition after being referred to Udaipur hospital.

Fateh Singh was a bachelor and lived with his elder brother Kishore Singh’s family in the village. He had raised Shaitan Singh since childhood, however, due to some unknown reasons, the uncle fired shots from a ‘topidar’ bandook (rifle) that hit Shaitan Singh on his shoulders. The family lived near the fields and at the time of the incident, only the ladies were inside the house, so no one could tell the exact reason for the act, though police said it could be a family dispute. Perhaps Fateh Singh shot his nephew in a fit of fury and when he realized his mistake, he hung himself out of guilt, a senior officer said. DySP Narayan Singh was at the village to take stock of the situation.

