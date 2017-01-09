Long billed vulture seen in Udaipur village

Udaipur : A Long billed vulture was found dead in one of the fields at Menar village some 40 kilometers away from Udaipur city. It has been a long time since vulture has been sighted here as their numbers have been largely reducing across South Asia. Jagdish Eklingdasot, a Pakshi Mitra spotted the bird and informed the forest department.

There were no wounds or injuries over the bird’s body and hence the forest team was unable to figure out the reason for its death, which they claimed would only be known after autopsy. Presently the birds feature in the critically endangered category of the IUCN ( International Union for Conservation of Nature) list. The common and widespread veterinary use of diclofenac in past decades is considered to be the main cause of vultures decline. Vultures have played important roles in several human burial practices around the world.

In deserts, or areas with rocky soils or insufficient fuel for cremation, disposal of human remains by by vultures had been the best and cleanest options. Vultures ate the carcasses of dead animals and without them to efficiently remove large amounts of decaying bodies, both air and ground water would show increased contamination.

