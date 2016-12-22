Innovations In Technologies And Out Of Box Thinking Will Pave The Way For Swachh And Smart Rajasthan : Raje

Udaipur : The State Government and the local governing bodies should work in tandem to provide the enabling support system, including urban infrastructure and services which will help the State to become Swachh and Smart Rajasthan. This was stated by Rajasthan Chief Minister, Smt. Vasundhara Raje today during the inaugural session of the Second State level workshop ‘Clean and Smart Rajasthan’ for urban local bodies under Swachh Bharat Mission. She emphasized that innovations in technologies and out-of-box thinking will go a long way for Rajasthan to emerge as a leading State in urban development.

Chief Minister congratulated the Dungarpur and Deoli local bodies for achieving the status of Open Defecation Free (ODF). She announced that by March 2018 all the municipal areas of the State will become ODF. She further said that it was the endeavour of the State to have Smart, Clean and Green cities where quality of life will play a pivotal role for the people. She also said the entrance to cities be it the airport, bus stands, railway stations should leave a good first impression on a visitor to the city. This will also spur tourism in the State. The local bodies of smaller cities and towns also have to play an important role that they too do not lag behind in urban development in comparison to larger cities.

Chief Minister said that the two-day workshop should throw up fruitful ideas for development of smart and clean cities. She urged for a keen competition among the local municipal bodies and asked the organizers to lay down parameters like cleanliness, greenery, good quality of roads, polythene free etc.

The Minister of Rajasthan Urban Development, Housing and Local Self Government, Shri Shrichand Kriplani said that the Swachh Bharat Mission efforts were being implemented with earnest endeavour by the State Government. The prime focus will also remain for developing smaller cities and mooted emphasis on collection of garbage.

Rajasthan Home Minister, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria said that the State had had a vision of being clean and green. Udaipur has set an example of being a model city for others to emulate. He appreciated the efforts of the municipal bodies and citizens for efforts in urbanization.

On the occasion, the Chairman and Managing Trustee of the Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation, Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar said there is a need to save the heritage and sustain the natural assets while developing the smart cities.

Delivering the keynote address, Director, Swachch Bharat Mission, Ministry of Urban Development, Government of India, Shri Saurabh Jain said that four cities of Rajasthan have established waste management plants. The State is a model and the policy interventions by the government here is being taken up by other States of the country.

Chairman of Good Governance India Foundation, Shri V. Suresh that Rajasthan is making huge efforts for ODF. While four smart cities have already been declared in the State, the Government here is making endeavours to make tier 1 and 2 cities smart and clean.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Udaipur Mayor, Shri Chandra Singh Kothari. In his address he appreciated the efforts put in by the Local Self Governance department for development of the Lake City.

Earlier during the day the Chief Minister inaugurated the LED Street Light System in Udaipur and flagged off the Annapurna Rasoi vans launched recently under the Annapurna Rasoi Scheme. She also gave ‘Swachh Rajasthan Award’ to Municipal bodies, District Administrations, individuals and NGOs for their outstanding contribution.