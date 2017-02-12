Hon’ble Principal Secretary (Agriculture and Horticulture) Mrs. Neelkamal Darbari visited MPUAT

Udaipur. Hon’ble Principal Secretary (Agriculture and Horticulture), Government of Rajasthan Mrs Neelkamal Darbari in spared times out of her busy schedule to visit Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur and appreciated the efforts put in by the university. In morning she chaired a meeting in the Directorate of Research wherein the university officers acquainted her with the new horizons of research and extension, new varieties of seeds, tomato and pumpkin processing, organic farming, advanced farming machines, Pratapdhan poultry and about the extension of new technologies developed by the University. Addressing in the meeting, Mrs Darbari said that advantage of the techniques developed by the University for small and marginal farmers of the Mewar region should reach to the grass root level and the Agriculture Department and university should work together.

He said that the major challenge today is how to maintain soil quality and research scientists should make the farmers aware about it. We should focus on delivering new technologies to the farmers of the village through mass awareness programmes such as Global Agri-Tech Meet recently held in Jaipur. Such Agri-tech meets and farmers fairs will be held at the divisional level and village level. Soon such farmers fair will be held at Udaipur divisions. She gathered the attention of scientists and farmers on water saving in agriculture. She stressed that we shall leave the impression that more water will produce more crop, instead we must adopt techniques to achieve higher yield per drop. She urged scientists to alert farmers about new technologies to bring benefits to the villages through the schemes of the government being run.

Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, MPUAT Professor Uma Shankar Sharma stated that through 101 different research projects running in 6 college, 5 research centers and 6 KVK’s, the university is performing teaching of agricultural science, research and extension of new technologies to the farmers. The University is annually developing 25-30 new techniques and are being passed on to farmers. He said that our corn, lentils, barley, water management, organic farming, farming systems and crop climate model projects are recognized at the national level. He also appraised the efforts by the University for running various research programmes, innovations in farming and seed management to increase the income of farmers.

University Research Director Dr. S. S. Burark detailed that the Principal Secretary Mrs Neelkamal Darbari visited the Agricultural University Academic museum, organic agriculture unit, insect museum, Bio- pesticide Lab, Kinuwa research, poultry farm, tomato and gooseberry processing unit, textiles and apparel design unit, unit of equipment for drudgery reduction in women agriculture labor. She also visited the new road construction area in Rajasthan Agricultural College as well as Dairy and Food Technology and College of Agriculture Engineering and research being undertaken in the University such as organic farming, integrated farming model, NADEP compost, wormy-wash, Biodynamic manure and Panchgavya. She has showed keen interest in the production of ghee, and milk products and stressed that these techniques should be taken to more farmers.

During the meeting and visit of units, all the officers of the University were present. Research Director Dr. Sukhdev Singh Burark expressed vote of thanks at the end of the program. The program was conducted by Zonal Director Research, Dr. Shanti Kumar Sharma.