Donald Trump Wins: What Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, and Other Tech Executives Said

Most in the Silicon Valley were pretty vocal about their anti-Trump feelings in the run up to the election, so it’s no surprise that the mood in the mecca of technology is a little subdued ever since news of Donald Trump’s victory came through.

While big names such as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have been silent since Donald Trump was confirmed as the 45th President of the United States, many bigwigs of the US tech industry have come forward to either congratulate Trump or express their anguish.

Here’s how some big names from the world of technology reacted to Donald Trump’s election as the next US president.

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg

On his Facebook page, co-founder and chief executive officer Mark Zuckerbergsaid, “Holding Max, I thought about all the work ahead of us to create the world we want for our children. This work is bigger than any presidency and progress does not move in a straight line. We are all blessed to have the ability to make the world better, and we have the responsibility to do it. Let’s go work even harder.”

