Congress to corner govt on demonetization at Jan Vedna Sammelan

Udaipur : The Congress party will hold a day-long convention, “Jan Vedna Sammelan”, here on Wednesday to discuss the problems faced by the people across the state post demonetization. The convention which is first in Rajasthan, will be held at Opera garden here.

AICC general secretary Gurudas Kamat arrived Udaipur on Tuesday evening to attend the convention. Kamat was greeted by a large number of party workers and leaders including ex MP and MLAs Girija Vyas, Udailal Anjana, Sajjan Katara, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat and others at Udaipur airport. The meeting will see participation of large number of supporters and people from the lower section of society. “ It is an effort to highlight the wrong moves of the government that has made the life of the poor miserable everywhere, specially notebandi that has created difficulties in the day-to day life of the common” Gopal Krishna Sharma, president of Shahar Jila Congress Committee said.