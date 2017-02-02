Citizens take over charge to give Udaipur Bus-Stand a gleaming look

Udaipur : Railway stations and bus terminals are perhaps the dirtiest places in any city and Udaipur’s bus terminal had been no exception until a fortnight ago. Distorted walls, scattered garbage, stray animals and men urinating in the open are forgotten sights now as residents here have joined hands to keep the roadways bus terminal premises at Udiapole clean and shining.

The initiative is the brainchild of Roadways Vyapari Sangh which turned a simple cleanliness program into a mass public movement with thousands of people participating in the swachhta task. “ We thought of taking a fortnight cleanliness abhiyan which ended on January 26. More than 14 institutions, 2275 persons, 600 school children joined us in cleaning up the entire premises and we took out 55 trucks of garbage” informs Dr Jinendra Shastri, custodian of the Roadways Vyapari Sangh.

The movement saw cooperation from persons of all walks of life. Corporators, volunteering groups, school and college students, bank officers association came ahead and held brooms to make the busstand premises get rid of the filth. School children painted the walls with beautiful messages, women urged the travelers to use the dustbins. “ Besides convincing, we also penalized hundreds of persons who spat on walls or were found urinating or smoking inside the premises. 1003 challans were made during the fortnight” Deepesh Nagar, chief manager of Rajasthan Roadways, Udaipur depot told Udaipur Kiran. The abhiyaan does not ends here, to ensure that the premises remains clean and tidy throughout the year, the terminal has been divided into 45 blocks. “ There are 45 shops in the bus stand premises and every shopkeeper would be responsible for the cleanliness within his area. These shopkeepers would run an awareness program to educate people of the importance of sanitation” Shastri said. In the second phase, 20 CCTV cameras would be installed for surveillance. To ensure security for lone women travelers, 24-hours patrolling has also been introduced.

The Udaipur Tent Association and Chowdhary Printers have donated two ‘Pyaaus’ for the convenience of travelers. Delighted at the residents efforts, Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria has sanctioned 10 lakh rupees that would be spent in the maintenance work. “ The second phase is expected to begin on February 6. This time we will take up cleanliness tasks for 48 continuous weeks and volunteering organizations would owe the responsibility of the upkeep during each week” Shastri said.