Centre files caveat, SC likely to hear plea on 15 November

The Centre on Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court that it be heard if the court entertains any petition on demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes even as the apex court indicated that it may hear on 15 November a plea challenging the government decision.

“Let it be listed on Tuesday if the petition gets numbered by the registry,” a three-judge bench headed by Justice A R Dave said when a lawyer today sought urgent hearing of his plea on the ground that demonetisation is causing a lot of problem to the common citizens.

The Modi Government filed a caveat in the apex court registry saying that it be heard if the court entertains and passes some directions on the petitions.

The plea was mentioned by advocate Sangam Lal Pandey who has filed the PIL in his personal capacity.

