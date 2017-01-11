Audi announces revamped versions of the A5 and S5 Cabriolet

German car maker Audi announced the A5 and S5 coupes earlier this year and now it has announced the cabriolet convertible versions. These are pretty much similar to the coupes with the only difference being the retractable fabric roof. Audi claims with just the hit of a the roof can opened or closed. It take 15 seconds to open,18 seconds to close and it can be done at speeds up to 45kmph.

Audi A5 Cabriolet

For the European market, the A5 will come in five engine options which include three TDI diesel engines with the most powerful one being a 3-litre 286-horsepower motor as well as two TFSI petrol engines, with the most powerful producing 252 hp. These will come in a choice of transmissions including a six-speed manual, a seven-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch gearbox, and as an eight-speed automatic.

Audi A5 Cabriolet

For other markets, including the US and probably India as well, the A5 will come in a 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder version generating 252 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. Expect an eight-speed automatic transmission and probably a manual six-speed version, which is not yet confirmed.

Audi S5 Cabriolet

The S5 Cabriolet uses a new 3-litre turbocharged V6 engine that produces 354 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. The new cabriolet hits 100 kmph in 5.1 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph. As for the transmission, it features an eight-speed automatic and gets Quattro all-wheel drive standard.

Audi S5 Cabriolet

The new versions go on sale in Europe next year in March. If Audi plans to get the new cars to India, then you will probably have to wait a bit longer. Recently Audi India announced special festive offers on the A3 and Q3 models in the country.

