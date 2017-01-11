Asus ZenFone 3 Max Launch, No Cash on Delivery, and More: Your 360 Daily

In Wednesday’s major developments, Asus launched two variants of the ZenFone 3 Max, cash on delivery payment option was suspended or limited by e-commerce companies, and eBay India fired 100 employees. Here’s 360 Daily for your dose of the biggest headlines from the world of technology.

Asus has launched the ZenFone 3 Max with 4100mAh battery in two variants in the Indian market. The base model (Asus ZenFone 3 Max ZC520TL) comes with 5.2-inch screen (720×1280 pixels), 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737T chipset, microSD card support up 32GB, 13-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel front snapper; it is priced at Rs. 12,999.

The other variant (Asus ZenFone 3 Max Z553KL) has a 5.5-inch display (1080×1920 pixels), 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor, microSD card support up to 256GB, 16-megapixel snapper on the back, and 8-megapixel selfie shooter, and costs Rs. 17,999. Both smartphones run Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based software, 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage.

With Rs. 1000 Rs. and Rs. 500 Rs. notes demonetised, online shoppers who preferred the cash on delivery (CoD) were dealt a blow by e-commerce companies in India. Amazon has suspended cash on delivery option for products with the statement, “We have disabled COD for you to save cash for essential payments.”

Flipkart also said the option to pay cash for products upon product delivery is not available, though we found that this was the case only for goods priced above Rs. 2,000. Snapdeal has a similar statement for its customers, along with a message reminding people that 1000 Rs. and 500 Rs. notes will not be accepted for deliveries.

eBay India has fired around 100 people from its technology workforce based in Bengaluru as part of the company’s global reorganisation of tech and product teams. The analytics team, on the other hand, has not been affected by the layoffs. Gadgets 360 has learnt from its sources that with this move, 30 percent of the eBay India workforce has been laid-off.

