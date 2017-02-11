A heritage walk to explore 4000-year- old Ahar civilization

‘Effort to revive the old city through rediscovery’

Udaipur : With an aim to bring alive the diverse elements of city’s living heritage, be it traditional temples, monuments, crafts or culture, the Udaipur Municipal Corporation in collaboration with Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation has planned to organize heritage walks in Ahar area. The first walk would be held on Sunday wherein tourists would get an opportunity to experience the glory of Udaipur and the 4000 years old historic civilization of Ahar. “The walking tour will offer a rare glance into the rich history and culture of the ancient Ahar civilization. The tour has 7 pausing vintage points namely the Ahar mound, Royal Cenotaphs at Mahasatya, Gangu Kund, Meera temple, Jain temples, 52 Jinalayas and the traditional musical instrument makers colony” Udaipur Mayor Chandra Singh Kothari told Udaipur Kiran.

Ahar living heritage- Records claim it was an uninhabited civilization known as Tambavati Nagari of Tamravats. Archeological Museum in Ahar is a popular attraction which was made to preserve the excavated items of the ancient period. The museum houses an unusual assortment of antiques that dates back to the 10th century. Soak pits about 2000 year old, have also been discovered in one of the trenches which depicts the hygienic sense of the early historic people of this region. Ahar cenotaph complex is a unique complex built under the royal patronage of mewar dynasty in the memory of their forefathers. Located on the eastern side at a distance of 3 km from the walled city, the complex is a known archeological site. It offers remarkable facts about historic settlement through stratums of history with archeological and architectural remains.

The cenotaph complex is also one of the largest among the other medieval rajput cenotaph complexes covering an area of 3.2 hectare with distinctive heritage components The sacred linkage of the complex to the holy kund (Gangod Bhava Kund), the Shiv Parvati Temple and the association to the funerary ritual of the Mewar Dynasty gives the place a sense of association. The Gangod Bhava Kund and the Temple of Shiva carries a very sacred value and historically was the place of pilgrimage for the Mewar region. “ The religious and memorial linkages makes Ahar complex a very significant heritage component of the medieval Udaipur town. The complex comprises of three hundred and nineteen Chattri (amongst which the most prominent are the twenty one cenotaphs of the Rana’s and Maharana’s) is in itself a representation of a gradual evolution in the construction style within Mewar region. Distinct in its architectural style it possesses high associational value making it a significant site of Living Heritage in present day context” Mayank Gupta, deputy secretary MMCF said.