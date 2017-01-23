2 burnt alive, 8 injured in chemical factory blast in Udaipur

Udaipur : Two workers were charred to death and 8 others seriously injured when a chemical manufacturing factory in Sukher industrial area, exploded on Monday afternoon. Chaos prevailed in the area as fire fighters and policemen struggled to hold the flames. The injured were rushed to the government MB hospital and their condition were said to be critical. The unit, Deepak chemical factory, owned by one Amit Talesra, makes chemicals and solvents used for marble treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, a huge explosion occurred in the factory at around 3pm, followed by series of blasts and within minutes fire engulfed the entire premises and reduced the unit to ashes. Short circuit is suspected to be the reason for the fire, sources claimed. Udaipur collector Rohit Gupta, along with Additional SP (city) Sudhir Joshi, Dy SP Bhagwat Singh Hingar, ADM city, O.P Bunkar and officials of the civil administration, rushed to the spot. Fire fighters and forces from various police stations including Sukher, Ambamata, Bhupalpura, Hathipole, Dhanmandi were called in for the rescue operation.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident has been called. Around 10 workers were said to be inside the factory when the blast took place and eight of them managed to run out of the factory. The flames were seen raised to some 400 meters as a big fire broke out in the premises. Fire fighters made more than 100 rounds but the flames raged even more. Later, foam fire extinguishers from Hindustan Zinc were pressed into service to hold the flames. The recue team could bring out only one charred body as the flames couldn’t be suppressed completely till late hours. Taking precautions, the authorities evacuated the surrounding factories, hotels and other commercial units in the industrial area and the electricity supply too was cut down.