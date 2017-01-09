Not water, Gagron is a hill fort, claims 15th century inscription!

Udaipur : Contrary to the popular belief about the world famous Gagron fort in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan as a water fort, a famous 15th century stone inscription cites it as a hill fort. Gagron is one among the six iconic forts in the state featuring in the Unesco’s World Heritage sites. Many writers describe it as a water fort due to its location on a summit at the amalgamation of Aamjad, Kali Sindh & Ahu Rivers and the water surrounding it from three sides. However, the recent relevation comes from a more than 500 year-old stone inscription ‘ Kumbhalgarh Prashati’ installed during the reign of Maharana Kumbha at Kumbhalgarh fort.

The narrations were inscribed on five stone pieces that are now kept at the Udaipur museum. “ Kumbalgarh Prashasti was installed by Maharana Kumbha on November 3, 1460 AD. In the fourth inscription, Gagron fort has been referred as ‘Gangrat’ that Kumbha had won during one of his military expeditions along with Bundi” claims Sri Krishna Jugnu, author of many books on Rajasthan history. Dr Jugnu who is translating the Sanskrit shlokas on the stone inscription said Gagron fort also finds a mention as ‘Kaakroon’ in a persian text ‘Tabaqat-I-Akbari’ which is an authoritative account by Kwajah Nizzamuddin Ahmed on early muslim invasions in India.

History– Gagron is one of the exceptional forts which are bordered and secluded by wooded area and water, writes blogger Sukanyashree Rajesh. The Mukundara mountain ranges are positioned at the rear of the fort. It is said to have established in 1195 A.D by King Bijaldev of the Parmara Empire during the time of Dor/Doda Rajputs who were dispossessed of it by the Khinchi Chauhans at the end of 12th century. Pipaji a Rajput chief when turned into a saint after becoming disciple of Guru Ramanand, gave the fort to his nephew Achaldas. Outside thefort is the Dargah of Sufi Saint Mitthe Shah, where a fair is held every year during the month of Moharram. There is also a monastery of Saint Pipaji. This fort stands witness of 14 battles. The rulers of this fort kept changing from Bhimkaran Mahmud Khilji, Rana Kumbha, Mugal Emperor Akbar, until 1707 AD when Maharao Bhim Singh of Kota got it as a grant from Aurangzeb. Gagron remained under the Kota division till 1948.