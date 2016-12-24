Bip Conducts Workshop- Now E–Project Monitoring System (E-Pms) Portal In Rajasthan

Jaipur, 23 December: Now Rajasthan too has an e-Project Monitoring System (e-PMS) Portal on the lines of the central Project Monitoring System (PMS). e–PMS has been put in place for the State to facilitate the projects by resolving issues including approvals for their setting up as well as expeditious implementation. The issues related to the projects having investment between Rs. 50 crores to Rs. 1000 crores, both in the public and private sectors, can be entered in the state e–PMS portal. The procedure for entering the projects and its features therein are available on www.esuvidha.gov.in/rajasthan.This was informed by the Commissioner, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), Ms. Tina Kumar today. The Commissioner further informed that Nodal Officers have been appointed from Different Departments of the State Government for the portal. Two-days training cum workshop of the State e–Project Monitoring System (PMS) was conducted by BIP through NIC, Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi on 22 December, 2016 for the nodal officers and on 23 December, 2016 for Admin officers of BIP at the Secretariat in Jaipur.
