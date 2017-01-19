Kendall, A$AP Rocky reignite dating rumours

New York, Jan 19 (IANS) Model Kendall Jenner and rapper A$AP Rocky have reignited dating rumours after they were spotted shopping together with her sister Kylie Jenner and rapper Tyga.

Kendall and Rocky were photographed enjoying the afternoon together here on Tuesday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kendall sported an olive green suede coat, which she paried with skintight black leather trousers as she stopped by Ovadia & Sons store.

According to a source, the duo were also “helping each other pick stuff out… Kendall also got fitted for a pair of gloves they are working on for her”.

Meanwhile, Kylie and her boyfriend Tyga went casual during the outing. Kylie was seen in an all-black tracksuit while Tyga donned black gym pants.

Kendall and Rocky have been spotted together several times since the spring of 2016. They were rumoured to be dating over the summer. In December last year, the two continued to spark romance rumours as they enjoyed a dinner date together in Malibu.