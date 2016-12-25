Get some sari makeover this wedding season

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Sari is one outfit that remains evergreen — because it is elegant, sustainable, and versatile. It can make you look vivacious and sexy, but this wedding season create a new look with this six-yard wonder by draping it differently, adding a layering or accessorising it in a new way.

Anuradha P. Dhawan, designer of label Anu PD House Of A4A, doles out some tips on how to add a twist to the sari look.

* One of the most edgy ways to spice up your sari is by adding Capes in neutrals and black tones that are right on trend, whatever be the season. For an ultimate festive look, go for a classy golden brocade or sheer cape.

* Another stylish and easy hack to amp your sari is wearing it with ethnic shrugs and jackets. After selecting the sari, team it up with an appropriate jacket blouse. From short or waistcoat-like jackets to peplum, sleeveless or collared jackets, all these work as wonderful cover-ups for both casual or heavy party look, and you can never go wrong with them.

One can also add zing and royalty by wearing a long embellished velvet jacket and protect oneself from winter at the same time.

* An embellished collar can be adorned with a low-neckline blouse and the collar’s design elements can compensate for any kind of heavy duty neckpiece.

* Add instant drama and Indo-western look by putting on a cowl accessory! For the slender bride, an embellished front cowl top could enhance the silhouette of the draped sari…This peppy drape can be your statement blouse and worn in a jiffy with pant style sari too. It works well for heavy and not-so heavy bustline.