Formal dressing tips for men

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Formal dressing in men’s fashion has undergone a noticeable transformation in the past few decades. It is no longer considered as old school, dull or uninteresting. If styled properly, formals can look very elegant and classy, says an expert.

Salesh Grover, Business Head at OSL Luxury Collections Pvt. Ltd-Corneliani, has rolled out a few tips for men to make their outfit look more appealing:

* The most basic rule of formal dressing is to match your belt colour with your shoes. Similarly your tie and shirt should complement each other. Opt for a light coloured shirt when wearing a bright hued tie.

* A white shirt is the keystone of any tailored look. Find your perfect fit and invest in few to look smart yet stylish. You can also give a shot to funky shirts like the ones with floral prints, polka dots or the ones with checks and stripes. Team them with a black jacket and off-white pants to make a bold style statement at your workplace.

* Play with different styles of pocket squares to stand out. Adding a patterned pocket square will give a very interesting touch to your simple plain suit.

It also gives you an opportunity to add a pop of colour to your suit which can help in breaking the monotony. Besides this, it will draw away people’s attention from your chest or waist if you are slightly on a heavier side.

* Try different hues of ties to create a statement look. The same suit can be transformed with different tie colours. Colours give off very specific signs. For instance, red tie signifies power. Similarly blue is considered to be a self-confidence tie.

* Ties are a statement but sometimes going tie-less can make a bigger style statement. Replace your tie with a pair of nice cufflinks and give a twist to your same old boardroom look.

* Pair pattern with solid as it not only looks fashionable but also very office-appropriate. So, if you are reaching out for a solid shirt, a little textured or patterned trouser will look interesting. Or if you want to play it safe, go for solid pants and a modest patterned shirt.

* Shoes can make or break a smart look. Invest in the right pair to finish off your formal outfit. Brogues or Oxfords are a safe bet or reach out for a monk-strap for a modernised formalwear look. Great socks are a must for a formal outfit; choose a colour that complements your shoes.