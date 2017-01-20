Dig into desserts without counting calories

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Are you a die-hard fan of desserts but the rise in calorie count is stopping you from digging into them?

Well, for an easy solution to the problem, here are some easy DIY no-calorie dessert recipes provided by Abhay Sharma, COO of Menchie’s which will are both healthy and tasty.

1. Sweet Potato Halwa: Sweet potato or shakarkandi is an excellent main ingredient for this dish as it is a rich source of Vitamin A and C and dietary fibers. Adding a dash of dry fruits will boost both the deliciousness as well as the health quotient of your halwa.

Ingredients: Three medium-sized sweet potatoes, three to four cups low-fat milk, one tablespoon sugar substitute, one tablespoon ghee, one quarter teaspoon cardamom powder, a little saffron, two tablespoons chopped almonds and pistachios

Recipe: Put the washed sweet potatoes into a pressure cooker and let the whistle sound 3 or 4 times. Alternately, heat the potatoes in a microwave on high power for 5 to 7 minutes. Once they have cooled down, peel and mash them.

Next, heat some oil in a non-stick pan and sautÃ© the mashed sweet potatoes for a couple of minutes. Add milk, the sugar substitute, cardamom powder and half a cup of water to the pan, leaving the mixture to simmer for a few minutes, being careful not to dry the contents out. Serve hot after adding saffron and dry fruits.

2. Kele Ki Barfi: Barfi is always a favourite sweet dish and adding some bananas to the mix will ensures that you can serve all your friends a potassium-rich, sumptuous dessert.

Ingredients: Three raw bananas, half a teaspoon of turmeric powder, two teaspoons of cumin seeds, two teaspoons of split black lentils (urad dal), four whole dry, red chillies, 12 curry leaves, a quarter tablespoons of asafoetida (Hing), two tablespoons freshly grated coconut, two teaspoons of oil and salt to taste, a quarter cup of chopped coriander

Recipe: Add the chopped bananas to a pan contining a quarter cup of water, turmeric powder, and salt. Cook this mixture till the bananas become tender and the water dries up. Heat some oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and urad dal, allowing the seeds to crackle.

Next, add the dry red chilies, curry leaves, and hing, stirring for a few seconds. Now add the cooked bananas and coconut to the mixture and cook over a slow flame for five to seven minutes. Garnish with coriander and serve hot.