Choose right jewellery for your wedding

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) To keep it minimal or to go overboard — selecting jewellery and accessories for your wedding can be a tricky affair. Do it right by picking pieces which suit your face and attire, suggests an expert.

Chitwn D Malhotra, lead designer and founder at Dillano Luxurious Jewels Pvt, has shared a few tips on how you can go about choosing the right ornaments:

* Opt for jewellery according to your face type: Oval face is long and curved. Brides with oval-shaped face can carry any type of neckpiece or earring.

As round faces are curved, people with round face should opt for neckpieces that are long and chunky, along with danglers.

Rectangular shaped face appear to be wider as well as longer. Therefore, short-length delicate neckpieces will add charm to this face type.

Heart-shaped faces are upwardly wide with narrow and angular chin, so short neckpieces and chokers work well with this face type.

Square-shaped faces are broad from top to chin, so people with this face type should go for long, sleek and delicate jewellery which will provide a softer look to their face.

The triangular shaped face has narrow forehead with wide jaw line. Hence, short neckpieces and earrings are more suitable for this face type.

* Don’t over-accessorise: Keep your jewellery minimal so that it enhances your charm. Keep it simple with a choker, especially traditional piece of kundan and polki choker is something which every bride must possess.

Brides can also grace their outfit with multi-layered statement neckpieces crafted in kundan and polki. It perfectly co-ordinates with designer wedding ensemble enhancing the royal look.

Along with it, a classic pair of chunky jhumkas or chandbalis work well and is a must-have in a bride’s wardrobe. Chandbalis are ideal to be adorned with wedding attire and is suitable for every face type.

* Mix and match the traditional with contemporary: Instead of solitaire or cocktail rings, go for multi-finger rings in rose gold or yellow gold studded with diamonds.

Multi-finger rings in different layers or chains will beautify your wedding finery. If haathphools is not your style, go for palm cuffs which are a new entrant in the market. These are very dainty and elegant.

Palm cuffs are meant to make you look perfectly poised. If you need to make a fashion statement, palm cuffs is a right choice.