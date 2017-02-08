Won’t build statues if I become UP CM: BSP supremo Mayawati

New Delhi: BSP supreme Mayawati has often been accused of using public funds to build statues during her tenure as chief minister and keeping that in mind, she on Tuesday said that her government will not construct statues or monuments.

The Dalit leader said she will neither distribute free laptops and smartphones.

“If I come to power, my government will neither erect monuments nor distribute free laptops and smartphones like Samajwadi Party,” she said at a rally in Ghaziabad.

Mayawati said she would provide direct cash incentives to the poor and weaker sections of society for fulfilling their basic needs

On Wednesday, Mayawati today claimed that if BJP forms a government in Uttar Pradesh then “undoubtedly” reservation will end as RSS is “holding the reins” of the saffron party.

“The Narendra Modi government has failed to fulfill the promises it made before Lok Sabha elections 2014 but still BJP is painting rosy picture to entice the gullible voters,” she said in Harsaon village here.

People across the country are hit by demonetisation which left the workers unemployed and compelled them to migrate from work places to back to their villages and only a few capitalists were benefitted by the move as their black money had been converted into white, she alleged.

Asking people not to vote for BJP, Mayawati said the party was meting out step-motherly treatment to minority community and trying to abolish ‘Triple Talaq’ system.

If BJP forms the government in Uttar Pradesh after the elections then undoubtedly reservation will end as RSS is “holding the reins” of the saffron party, the BSP chief said.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party government, she said that the law and order situation in the state has turned from bad to worse during Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav regime.

The BSP chief termed as an attempt to “befool and betray” public to capture power, the alliance of SP and Congress.

(With PTI inputs)