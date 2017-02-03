Viral Video: Alert Mumbai motorman saves elderly woman’s life at Charni Road station

New Delhi: An elderly woman in Mumbai was miraculously saved by an alert motorman who applied emergency brakes at the right moment at Charni Road station.

The old woman is seen walking on the track on which the Churchgate-bound local train was coming towards. As it started approaching towards her, people at the station shouted her to move away from the train’s direction.

However, she continued walking towards it before the motorman applied brakes making the train halt just inches away from the woman.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, motorman Gautam, in his statement to the Western Railway, stated that he immediately tried to bring the train to a halt but as the train was still at 70 kmph, he was unsure if it would halt in time. “I was seated in the motorman’s cabin and jumped to get the train to a halt.” When the train came close to her, the woman tried to climb up on the platform along the track but could not do so as the platform was at a height making it difficult for her to climb up.

The viral video is said to be a couple of days old.