Uttar Pradesh elections: CM Akhilesh Yadav says ‘very certain that Netaji will campaign for cycle’

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday at length spoke about Samajwadi Party’s manifesto for the forthcoming elections and also about Samajwadi Party’s past accomplishments. In a conversation with ABP News

Akhilesh justifies alliance with Congress, says “Two young leaders will together work for welfare of people” He also added that the alliance was formed to scare BJP

“Samajwadi Party got an ‘expressway of development’ made in Uttar Pradesh to ease the life of people” says Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav also said that “Samajwadi Party has fulfilled all the promises it made in its last manifesto”

“We plan to provide poor students with ghee and milk, in order to ensure their physical growth” says UP CM Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav hits out at Bhartiya Janta Party, says “people suffered lot because of those who talk of achhe din”

“I am very certain that Netaji would seek vote for the cycle” claims Akhilesh Yadav