Uttar Pradesh elections: CM Akhilesh Yadav says ‘very certain that Netaji will campaign for cycle’

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday at length spoke about Samajwadi Party’s manifesto for the forthcoming elections and also about Samajwadi Party’s past accomplishments. In a conversation with ABP News
- Akhilesh justifies alliance with Congress, says “Two young leaders will together work for welfare of people” He also added that the alliance was formed to scare BJP
- “Samajwadi Party got an ‘expressway of development’ made in Uttar Pradesh to ease the life of people” says Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav
- Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav also said that “Samajwadi Party has fulfilled all the promises it made in its last manifesto”
- “We plan to provide poor students with ghee and milk, in order to ensure their physical growth” says UP CM Akhilesh Yadav
- Akhilesh Yadav hits out at Bhartiya Janta Party, says “people suffered lot because of those who talk of achhe din”
- “I am very certain that Netaji would seek vote for the cycle” claims Akhilesh Yadav
- Akhilesh Yadav also added that “Uttar Pradesh Government has done a lot for the welfare of the farmers”