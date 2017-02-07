UP Polls: Will not do canvassing for son Pankaj Singh, says HM Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, has made it clear that he will not going to campaign for his elder son Pankaj Singh in the Uttar Pradesh election.

Pankaj Singh is a BJP candidate from Noida district of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about Bharatiya Janata Party’s chances of forming government in Goa, UP and Uttarakhand, Rajnath Singh, in an exclusive interview to ABP News channel said-“In Goa we will definitely form govt, in UP too I believe BJP will come to power.”

We will form government in Uttarakhand too, Home Minister added.

In seven phases, the 17th Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election will be held from February 11 to March 8, 2017. In 2012, the Samajwadi Party won a majority and formed government in the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav.