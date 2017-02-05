UP poll 2017: In first phase, out of 839 candidates, 168 have criminal cases; 302 are crorepati

New Delhi: The first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is just round the corner and all political parties are letting no stone upturned to lure the voters whether it’s ruling Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress or government in the center Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

However, there are certain eye-opener facts about which people of the poll-bound state do not know.

The Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 836 out of 839 candidates from 98 political parties, including 5 national parties, 8 state parties, 85 unrecognized parties and 293 independent candidates, who are contesting in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections to be held on 11 February, 2017.

Image courtesy: adrindia.org

As per the report, 168 (20%) of the candidates have criminal cases against them. Out of these 168 candidates, 143 (17%) are those who have serious criminal cases against them!

15 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302).

42 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-307).

5 candidates have declared cases related to cases, including assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (Indian Penal Code Section-354) and rape (IPC Section-376).

2 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping for ransom, etc. (Indian Penal Code Section-364A).

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases:

29 (40%) out of 73 candidates from Bhartiya janta Party (BJP), 28 (38%) out of 73 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 19 (33%) out of 57 candidates from Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), 15 (29%) out of 51 candidates from Samjwadi Party ( SP), 6 (25%) out of 24 candidates from Indian National Congress(INC), and 38 (13%) out of 293 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases:

26 (36%) out of 73 candidates from BSP, 22 (30%) out of 73 candidates from BJP, 15 (26%) out of 57

candidates from RLD, 13 (26%) out of 51 candidates from SP and 34 (12%) out of 293 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Crorepati (super rich) candidates

Now let us tell you about crorepati (super rich) candidates. There are 302 (36%) crorepati candidates in the first phase of UP election. Their average assets is worth Rs 2.81 crores.

Party wise Crorepati Candidates:

66 (90%) out of 73 candidates from BSP, 61 (84%) out of 73 candidates from BJP, 40 (78%) out of 51 candidates from SP, 18 (75%) out of 24 candidates from INC, 41(72%) out of 57 candidates from RLD and 43 (15%) out of 293 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

CLICK HERE TO READ ENTIRE REPORT