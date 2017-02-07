Uddhav makes Hardik sena face in Guj,puts Maha govt on notice; Fadnavis unmoved

Mumbai: Seeking to corner BJP on a day he met Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday put the Maharashtra government “on notice” but Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saw “no danger” to his government and said it will complete its term.

Just ahead of the Mumbai civic polls, Thackeray gave indications that the Sena might pull out of the BJP-led dispensation as he told reporters the government is on “notice period” as on now.

Thackeray, whose party is locked in a fierce combat with BJP in local body polls here and other cities taking their uneasy ties to a new low, said Patidar quota stir spearhead Hardik Patel will be Sena’s face in neighbouring Gujarat, going to polls towards the end of this year.

Thackeray’s statements came after Patel called on him at his residence Mathoshree, a visit being seen as significant since Sena has been trying hard to woo the Gujarati community in its battle to retain hold on Mumbai, the party’s home turf since its formation decades back.

“Our friendship with Hardik Patel will be lasting. Until the other person breaks relations with us, we do not leave their side. If needed, we will fight Gujarat Assembly polls as well and Hardik will be our face,” the Sena chief said addressing a joint press meet with Patel.

He said the Maharashtra government is on a “notice period” as on now.

“Like the Code of Conduct is for a certain period, the government too is on a notice period and when the period ends will be known by all soon,” Thackeray said.

Patel, who had agressively taken on the BJP in Gujarat by spearheading a stir demanding quota for the Patidar community, said Maharashtra is a land of warriors and the current struggle is for a social change and to deliver justice to people.

Refusing to be cowed down by the Sena’s threat, Fadnavis said his government will complete its term and there is “no danger” to it.

“There is no danger at all to my government for (the) five years (term),” he told reporters here, after releasing his party’s manifesto for Mumbai corporation polls.

On the Hardik-Uddhav meeting, Fadnavis’s sarcastic comment was “look who one has invited after the ground has slipped from beneath their (Sena’s) feet”.

Fadnavis also dared the bickering ally to tackle him first, before speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a rally in Mumbai, ahead of BMC polls.

“(Tackling) PM is a distant thing. First (let Sena) tackle me,” Fadnavis said responding to a question.

Accusing Modi of giving “false” assurances, Uddhav had yesterday said he was waiting for the PM’s rally.