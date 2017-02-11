Three day International storytellying festival in Udaipur

Udaipur : A 3-day International storytelling festival would be organized in Udaipur during 24 to 26 February. The festival is being held in collaboration of ‘MA’- My Anchor Foundation and BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The festival will be ushered in by eminent storytellers from both India and abroad. The program will involve a plethora of genres including humour, real-life, fantasy, sentimental and dark.

The festival would see a host of storytellers including the likes of Shantanu Guharoy, Varun Narayan, Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak and Salil Mukhiya Koitsu. To add that special touch, stories with life size puppets will see the revival of this dying art form. Speaking on the festival, Sushmita Shekhar (Director, UTF) said “We want people to enjoy the stories and the music, to loose themselves in the world of imagination and creativity. In the process they will take back good memories and learn. All in all, we hope to create an atmosphere of education, enlightenment and entertainment––a perfect weekend outing for the whole family.” This story-telling festival aspires to provide Indian and International storytellers a platform to enlighten, engage, educate and entertain the audience through their stories.