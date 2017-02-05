Tamil Nadu: Panneerselvam urged me to become Chief Minister, says Sasikala

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIDMK) general secretary Sasikala Natarajan on Sunday admitted that she was pursued by O. Panneerselvam to become the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. “Following the demise of Amma (Jayalalithaa), it was O. Panneerselvam who urged me first to take charge as the general secretary of AIADMK.

It was Panneerselvam who again insisted first, that I become the Chief Minister of the state,” Sasikala told ANI. This latest development came hours after incumbent Chief Minister Panneerselvam proposed the name of Natarajan as the leader of AIADMK legislature party leader.

“AIADMK chief Sasikala Natarajan aka Chinamma all set to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. AIADMK MLAs elect Sasikala Natarajan as legislative party leader. Current Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam proposed the name of Chinnamma as the leader of AIADMK Legislature Party Leader,” AIADMK said in a statement.

Speculations were rife that party general secretary Sasikala would be chosen as the new legislative party leader – paving the way for her to assume the chief minister’s mantle. Though many party leaders favour such a move, a few believe Panneerselvam should be retained because he is doing a good job at the helm of affairs.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa and AIADMK leader K.C. Palaniswamy complained to the Election Commission (EC) that Sasikala’s appointment as the party’s interim general secretary had been carried out in an undemocratic manner.

The Election Commission issued a notice to the AIADMK, seeking clarifications in this regard. Sasikala will be the third woman Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after Janaki Ramachandran and J.Jayalalithaa.