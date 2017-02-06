Shootout near Nehru Place metro station, Delhi Police nab wanted criminal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a wanted criminal in an encounter near Nehru Place metro station.

Akbar, who was carrying a reward of Rs. 25,000 on his head, was nabbed after a gunfight with the police, while his accomplice Rashid managed to escape.

Around 13 rounds of firing were exchanged between Akbar and the police.

No policemen got injured during the gunfight as they were wearing bullet proof jackets.

Akbar is wanted in many cases of robbery, theft, snatching and attempt to murder