Samajwadi Party-Congress do not give ‘uttar’ in Uttar Pradesh: Modi in Ghaziabad rally

GHAZIABAD: Launching an offensive against Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the alliance doesn’t give ‘Uttar’ (answers) to the problems faced by the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally in Ghaziabad Modi said, “Ye log Uttar Pradesh me bhi ‘uttar’ nahi dete,” (SP-Congress don’t even answer people in Uttar Pradesh).

Attacking Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said the SP government has failed the state and its people in last five years.

“When Akhilesh Yadav became the Chief Minister, we thought he, being a youth icon, will work for the welfare of the state but his government has failed on all platforms,” Modi said.