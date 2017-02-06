Roorkee: Shocking video of hospital attendant breaking leg of 3-day-old baby

New Delhi: A shocking video from Roorkee’s Airan hospital has emerged on the social media where an attendant can be seen shamelessly “breaking the leg of a 3-year-old baby”, an act which is miserable beyond words.

The whole incident was recorded in a CCTV camera of the private hospital where the baby was admitted. The child was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, where the attendant came and started manhandling him.

“As per the complaint filed by the family, an attendant manhandled the child. We have also been handed over the footage of the whole incident; and have initiated a probe to find out the truth”, said a police officer.

The probe is underway and no clear reason behind the incident has been found so far.

Video Courtesy: TV 100 NEWS, Youtube