Retired Supreme Court judge to probe Jayalalithaa’s death, says Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said on Wednesday a commission of inquiry will be appointed to probe into the death of his predecessor and AIADMK General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa.

Speaking to reporters at his residence Panneerselvam said: “A Supreme Court judge will head the probe into the death of Jayalalithaa.”

He said there were a lot of questions about the death of the leader who passed away on December 5, 2016, after being admitted at the Apollo Hospital for 75 days.

On Tuesday, P.H. Pandian along with his son Manoj Pandian, a former Rajya Sabha member, charged that Jayalalithaa’s death was unnatural.

The senior Pandian, was the Speaker when the iconic AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran was the Chief Minister.

Manoj Pandian also claimed that Jayalalithaa had once told him that she may be poisoned to death.

“When ‘Thuglaq’ Editor Cho Ramaswamy and I were Directors of Jaya TV, she (Jayalalithaa) told us that she fears this group would poison her to death,” Manoj Pandian said. Ramaswamy died on December 6, 2016.

Panneerselvam said the Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao is functioning within the frame of the Constitution.

He added that he had never breached the party’s principles.

Panneerselvam said the number of legislators who are supporting him will be revealed later.

He also extended his welcome to Deepa Jayakumar, neice of Jayalalithaa, to work with him.

AIADMK MP V. Maitreyan was beside Panneerselvam during the media interaction.

On Tuesday night Panneerselvam made a dramatic statement that he was forced to resign as the Chief Minister.