Punjab Assembly election Parkash Singh Badal, Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh to fight for power

New Delhi: Assembly election polling for 117 seats in the state of Punjab has begun at 8 a.m on Saturday.

Here are LIVE updates on Punjab Assembly election 2017:

Gen JJ Singh (Retd) SAD candidate against Congress’ Amarinder Singh from Patiala Urban, casts his vote

Voting in Punjab begins. 1145 candidates to contest across 117 seats.

Urging people of Punjab & Goa to turnout in record numbers & vote in Assembly elections.I particularly urge my young friends to vote-PM Modi

Candidates seek blessings at Amritsar’s Golden Temple, ahead of polling.

Punjab legislative assembly election, 2017

The Punjab legislative assembly election, 2017 are being held to select the 117 members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

The results will be announced on 11 March. The current ruling pre-election coalition is alliance comprising the political parties, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party and is led by Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.