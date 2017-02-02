Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party to deploy 14,200 spy cameras on voting day

PUNJAB: In a bid to check candidates luring voters, the Aam Aadmi Party has taken on rent 14,200 spy cameras in Punjab to catch on tape those offering cash and liquor ahead of February 4 assembly polls.

The party has armed its 16,000 trained volunteers, who will be deputed outside polling stations, with these cameras.

Similarly, In Goa the party will deploy 1,000 spy cameras across all constituencies.

The campaigning for the assembly elections in Punjab and Goa will come to an end on Thursday.

The two states will go to polls on Saturday to elect new assemblies.

The Election Commission has issued a detailed guideline to the District Election Officers in Punjab to ensure prohibition 48 hours before the end of assembly polls in the state.

State Chief Electoral Officer VK Singh said the prohibition will start at 5 pm today and will continue till 5 pm on Saturday.

The Election Commission has also imposed complete prohibition on broadcasting or propagating election-related material on TV, radio or newspapers.

(With inputs from Agencies)