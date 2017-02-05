Politically charged Sunday: Mega rallies by Akhilesh-Rahul, Narendra Modi, Mayawati

New Delhi: With the political fever increasing by the day in Uttar Pradesh for the first phase of Assembly Elections, a politically charged Sunday is lined up, as the big guns from all the parties will vigorously continue to woo the electorate in the state.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, a joint rally will be held by Chief Minister of UP Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in Kanpur.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will also address the masses in mega rallies.

While addressing a rally in Bareilly on Saturday, Mayawati continued to train her guns on the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and underlined as tainted alliance.

She also blamed that BJP could not dare to project any face for chief ministership while Samajwadi Party has projected tainted Akhilesh Yadav again.

Addressing another meeting in Firozabad Mayawati narrated achievements of her tenure, asserting that in the Samajwadi Party regime more criminal activities were recorded than development works.

BJP President Amit Shah, who is also campaigning in the state, addressed a public meeting in Firozabad on Saturday, where he promised that the rule of law will be established in the state.

Praising action taken by Prime Minister on several fronts including on national security, he said the government is working on inclusive development for all.

Later in the day, addressing a meeting in Agra, Union Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that Samajwadi Party’s government’s claims on development are not true, adding that the state GDP has decreased from 5.6 to 3.6 percent in last five years.

Addressing a rally in Auraiya, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said, the welfare and development work has just begun in the state and Samajwadi government will take it further in coming years.

He narrated his landmark projects and claimed that they were completed in short time.

At his first election rally in Uttar Pradesh since polls were announced, Prime Minister Modi yesterday attacked the Samajwadi Party and Congress, saying “the corrupt” had joined hands to bring him down.