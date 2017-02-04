Panaji Goa Assembly election Manohar Parrikar casts his vote

New Delhi: Assembly election polling for 40 seats in the state of Goa has begun at 7 a.m on Saturday.

A total of 251 candidates are contesting the Saturday polls, the main parties in the fray being the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Suraksha Manch, among others.

Here are LIVE updates of Goa Assembly election:

“Initial reports suggest good turnout,Goa might cross last years turnout of 84% & BJP will win with 2/3rd majority”, said Manohar Parrikar, reported ANI.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar casts his vote at polling booth in Panaji to cast his vote

Urging people of Punjab & Goa to turnout in record numbers & vote in Assembly elections.I particularly urge my young friends to vote-PM Modi





Urging people of Punjab & Goa to turnout in record numbers & vote in the Assembly elections. I particularly urge my young friends to vote. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 4, 2017

Security deployed outside polling stations in Goa’s Panaji

Voting begins at 7 a.m

Over 8,000 additional paramilitary personnel, in addition to the state police, have been despatched to the 1,642 polling stations across the state and other strategic locations to maintain law and order.

Goa has 11.08 lakh registered voters, who are entitled to exercise their franchise.

Polling for Goa’s 40 assembly seats got underway on Saturday morning, election officials said.

Polling ends at 5 p.m.

The 2012 state assembly polls recorded a highest ever voting percentage in the state last year at 82.2 per cent.